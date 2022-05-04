WATCH: NASCAR Star Hailie Deegan Reveals She Skipped Last Week's Race Due To Death Threats

Rising NASCAR star Hailie Deegan didn't participate in last week's Freedom 500 at Bradenton's (Florida) Freedom Factory — formerly DeSoto Speedway — and now we know why.



Deegan, a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver and one of the few female drivers in the sport, posted a video to her YouTube account late Monday saying that she skipped the race in fear for her life.



Deegan, who titled the video, "Our Lives Are Being Threatened," said she ultimately chose to miss the race because she saw a post from a fan who lives near her race shop that threatened to kill her boyfriend, Chase Cabre.









