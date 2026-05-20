WATCH: NBC Reporter Steps In And Saves Teen's Life After 100 MPH Crash

NBC's Tom Costello wasn't looking for a story as he drove home from work. Even after a car crashed in front of him, he wasn't interested in getting a scoop. He was saving a young man's life. Costello later told his story on NBC News, a rare case of a journalist becoming part of the story himself. On May 12, Costello was driving home on I-495 in Montgomery County, Maryland. A car passed him at "100 miles per hour, that's my guestimate," before taking an off ramp and crashing into the concrete barrier. "The car exploded into 100 pieces. Not fire immediately, but pieces everywhere. And I thought, if that person survived, they need help fast."











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