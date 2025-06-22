WATCH! NEED TO KNOW: A VIDEO Guide To The New Tesla Robotaxi App.

Tesla’s Robotaxi app, launched as part of its autonomous ride-hailing pilot in Austin, Texas, on June 22, 2025, offers a glimpse into the future of driverless transportation. Designed for a select group of early-access users, primarily influencers and investors, the standalone app facilitates booking and managing fully autonomous rides within a geofenced area of Austin.



Users can summon a Tesla Model Y, adjust climate settings, select music, and track live pricing and ride history, mirroring features of apps like Uber. The app integrates safety features, allowing riders to request a stop or pull-over if needed. A “Tesla Safety Monitor” may be present in the passenger seat during initial rides, ensuring oversight while the unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software navigates. Feedback options, such as rating vehicle cleanliness, help Tesla refine the service.



Operating from 6 AM to midnight, the app excludes airport trips due to complex navigation. While not yet public, the app’s intuitive interface and seamless payment system signal Tesla’s ambition to compete with Waymo and Uber, with plans to scale rapidly.



Check out this nice quick video guide to it's features and operation...



Here's a quick overview of the Tesla Robotaxi app!




