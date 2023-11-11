WATCH! NEVER Saw THIS Before! Police Try To Arrest Man After Car Chase And His German Shepherd Tries To Protect Him From the POLICE!

On Friday night, a heedless driver was apprehended by authorities in Ventura County after leading them on a pursuit. Throughout the chase, the driver's dog steadfastly stuck by his side.



The California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit at approximately 6:30 p.m. following reports of a speeding driver. The suspect, traveling westbound on Highway 126, navigated through Fillmore and Santa Paula, exhibiting erratic behavior by swerving across multiple lanes.



To impede the suspect, officers deployed a spike strip near Saticoy, successfully slowing down the vehicle and enabling them to bring it to a halt. They then called on the suspect to surrender.



Upon exiting the vehicle, a sizable dog, resembling a German Shepherd, promptly emerged. As officers endeavored to handcuff the suspect, the loyal dog remained by his side, steadfastly following his every move.



After nearly 30 minutes, the dog was eventually secured back into the suspect's vehicle, while officers took the driver into custody. A member of the California Highway Patrol's K-9 unit was present at the scene to assist.



The identity of the apprehended suspect remains unknown, and it is unclear whether the individual was armed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.















