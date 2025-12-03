WATCH: NHRA Driver Claims Indy Car “Fastest Racing on Earth” Campaign Is Fake News

For some drivers, it’s not enough to be the fastest in their own discipline. They want to be the fastest drivers in the world, period. For drag racers, some may even say that’s the entire point, and for at least one of them, IndyCar’s new “Fastest Racing on Earth” campaign is playing a bit fast and loose with the facts. Bob Tasca III was so insulted, in fact, that he took time between runs at the Amalie Oil Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway this past weekend to take a Fox Sports reporting crew to task for what he called “fake news.” “Yeah, so I should be talking about that run right now, but really for me, I gotta call out Fox—Fox Sports. All winter long, we heard all about the ‘fastest motorsports on the planet’ and I was a little confused,” said Tasca III, owner and driver of the Nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car.











