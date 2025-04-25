WATCH: NHTSA To Streamline Red Tape To Speed Up Innovation

The road to fully autonomous vehicles just got a little shorter, at least on paper. After months of speculation and industry pressure, the NHTSA has officially revised several key policies surrounding self-driving technology. The new plan changes how crashes are reported, reduces regulatory oversight, and lays out a path for expanded innovation. That’s the optimistic version, anyway. If anyone’s poised to benefit, Elon Musk is likely first in line. Described as a new Automated Vehicle (AV) Framework, the plan has three main goals. First, prioritize safety; second, unleash innovation; and finally, enable commercial deployment. Those are the official principles. How exactly it’ll achieve each goal is what’s going to be most interesting though.













