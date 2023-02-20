WATCH! NO FEAR OF POLICE! CHAOS ENSUES in Austin As Reckless Street Racers And Defiant Crowd TAKE ON Police Vehicle In Terrifying Showdown!

Late last night in Austin, Texas, chaos erupted at the intersection of Barton Springs and Lamar as a group of reckless street racers gathered to perform dangerous stunts. The situation quickly escalated when police arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd. Video footage captured by bystanders shows a group of rioters pushing back against police vehicles and throwing fireworks at them.



The situation quickly became dangerous as the crowd refused to disperse and instead turned on law enforcement. Police were forced to call in additional backup and use non-lethal force to control the situation. Despite the efforts of police, the crowd continued to be defiant and uncooperative, causing chaos in the streets and putting the safety of innocent bystanders at risk.



As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in identifying the individuals responsible for the dangerous and reckless behavior.











Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023



