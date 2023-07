A Missouri City woman, who is accused of using her teenage daughter as a shield to protect herself from law enforcement, remains behind bars.



Tenescha Henry, 35, is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, and fraud.



Last Thursday night, Precinct 8 Deputy A. Peters responded to assist Webster police in pursuit of a theft suspect wanted by Bellaire police.



Peters said she became the lead unit and pursued the car for 25 miles with speeds exceeding 100 mph.













