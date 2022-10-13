WATCH: National Transportation Safety Board Wants To Monitor Cars And Limit Speeds

The National Transportation Safety Board has a simple request: Cars need to slow down to save lives, possibly via technology if the dumb humans behind the wheel refuse to do it. While it sounds like a potential nightmare scenario let’s take a look at the facts. NTSB points out that over 108,000 Americans have lost their lives in crashes where speed was a factor over the last decade. Such deaths might be prevented by limiting the speed cars can travel in certain areas. Limiting speed is just the latest recommendation from the federal agency, and has been surprisingly and completely dishonestly reported in a video CNN entitled “Will Tech Force Cars To Slow Down.” The host kicks off the segment by asking “are we getting closer to having our cars monitored and controlled by the government?”







Read Article