WATCH: Netflix Thriller Spurns Questions On If A Cyberattack Can Pit Our Connected Cars Against Us

If you're sitting around with family members you'd rather not have long conversations with this holiday season, I highly recommend firing up Netflix's new film Leave The World Behind. Starring Julia Robers, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali, it's a Hitchcock-esque thriller about two families coming to terms with a mysterious cyberattack that completely cripples the United States and sends the nation spiraling into anarchy.

Don't worry: despite what you just read, it's fun, I promise. But there's one scene from the movie that keeps proving to be a viral standout. It involves the ultimate nightmare for so-called self-driving cars, and it's so wild I had to ask a cybersecurity firm that specializes in the auto industry what it means.




