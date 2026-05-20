WATCH: Neue Klasse 2027 BMW M5 Caught Burning Up The Ring

Agent009 submitted on 5/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:02 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The Neue Klasse era is slowly but steadily reaching all BMW models. Well, not quite all of them, because the facelifted 7 Series, which recently premiered, has managed to stay away from this trend, but the smaller 5 Series is officially entering this phase.
  
And that’s not all, because so is the BMW M5. The G9X generation of the car, which comprises the G90 Sedan and the G99 Touring, has been spotted on several occasions testing in several environments. The latest is none other than the (in)famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, which is where Carspotter Jeroen immortalized this tester as is was doing the usual rounds, uploading the video recently on YouTube.



 


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WATCH: Neue Klasse 2027 BMW M5 Caught Burning Up The Ring

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