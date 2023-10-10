WATCH: New Documentary Highlights Mercedes-AMG One Hyper Car Journey To Reality

The Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar is a technological marvel the likes of which will never be repeated, and making it was a labor of love fraught with hitherto unseen challenges that will soon be unpacked in a three-part documentary series put together by Cutting Edge Productions.
 
Mercedes gave the company access to its archives in preparation for the docuseries, which means that we'll get an unprecedented look at how one of the most complex cars ever made came to be, covering everything from engineering challenges to intercompany tensions and customer pressure.



 


