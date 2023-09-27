WATCH: New Driver Accidentally Crashes Kia On To Aussie Beach

A beautiful sunny day at Sydney’s Balmoral Beach in Australia took a dramatic turn when a Kia Seltos crashed through a concrete fence and overturned on the sand. Fortunately, no one was injured in what seems to have been a rookie mistake by the Kia driver while attempting to exit a parking spot. CCTV video footage captured the incident involving a seemingly new Kia Seltos with P-Plates, which are issued to new drivers in Australia. Apparently, the rookie driver mistakenly engaged Drive instead of Reverse and accelerated, causing the vehicle to go on an unexpected journey towards the beach. Without applying the brakes, the Kia collided with the concrete wall and ended up turning over near the shoreline.













