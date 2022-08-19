WATCH: New Front Axle Concept Make Extreme Parallel Parking A Breeze

With a front wheel steering angle of up to 80 degrees and a simple, cost-effective setup, ZF’s latest front axle concept is set to make parallel parking a breeze.

Finding a free parking spot in today’s bustling cities can be an arduous quest. When you do manage to find one, the universe usually conspires against you offering a tight space between two vehicles that leaves no room for error. Oftentimes, you’re forced to channel your inner engineer and estimate the optimum trajectory with impatient drivers honking and yelling out profanities behind you.

 


