WATCH: New Hardcore Ferrari 812 Caught Testing In Italy

A prototype of Ferrari’s forthcoming, hardcore variant of the 812 Superfast has been spied being put to the test in Maranello, Italy, both on the company’s Fiorano test track and on public roads.

We first had the opportunity to see the new Ferrari 812 variant being put to the test a couple of months ago. At this early stage, no technical specifications for the vehicle have been confirmed but if Ferrari is to market it as a successor to the likes of the F12tdf and 599 GTO, it will be forced to make a number of key upgrades.



