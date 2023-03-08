WATCH: New Hyundai Santa Fe Already Caught Roaming The Streets

The fifth generation of the midsize SUV, codenamed MX5, was filmed in traffic somewhere in South Korea. Hyundai has published official photos of the model but has not released much information on it just yet.

The Asian carmaker will offer more into in the coming days. The company is probably giving people time to get used to the radical design that it unveiled on July 17. Until that happens, we get to see the model roaming the streets in its native country.

It is obvious that Hyundai took a radical design approach, making the fifth generation unrecognizable. It is next to impossible to find something similar in its looks with the looks of the previous-gen Santa Fe.