WATCH: New IIHS Crash Testing Reveals You May Not Want Your Kids In The Back Seat Of Your SUV

In an effort to push automakers to bring as many safety innovations to the rear seats of vehicles as have been developed for the front seats, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has introduced a new crash test. The new test focuses on the safety of rear seat occupants in frontal collisions, and features a dummy that simulates a 12-year-old child or a small woman. Unfortunately, the test has found that safety in back seats is lacking, as nine of the 13 midsize SUVs it tested most recently earned its two lowest scores as a result of their lagging rear seat safety. “All these vehicles provide excellent protection for the driver,” said David Harkey, the IIHS‘s president, “but only a handful extend that level of safety to the back seat.”







