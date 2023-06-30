WATCH: New Michigan Law Makes Touching Your Phone In The Car Illegal

Agent009 submitted on 6/30/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:50 AM

Views : 158 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Michiganders are about to be subject to a new law that all but completely bans touching one’s cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. The language of the bill intentionally casts a large net over “any task” using a mobile electronic device. Despite this law and other newly proposed laws, other dangerous driving habits continue to go unchecked.
 
Michigan passed a law banning texting and driving back in 2010 but that was where its power stopped. This new law completely bans making or receiving a call, sending, receiving, or reading a text, viewing, recording, or transmitting a video, and accessing, reading, or posting to social media. In fact, just holding a phone while driving is now a primary offense in Michigan as of June 30.

WATCH: New Michigan Law Makes Touching Your Phone In The Car Illegal

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)