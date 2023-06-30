WATCH: New Michigan Law Makes Touching Your Phone In The Car Illegal

Michiganders are about to be subject to a new law that all but completely bans touching one’s cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. The language of the bill intentionally casts a large net over “any task” using a mobile electronic device. Despite this law and other newly proposed laws, other dangerous driving habits continue to go unchecked.

Michigan passed a law banning texting and driving back in 2010 but that was where its power stopped. This new law completely bans making or receiving a call, sending, receiving, or reading a text, viewing, recording, or transmitting a video, and accessing, reading, or posting to social media. In fact, just holding a phone while driving is now a primary offense in Michigan as of June 30.