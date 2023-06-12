WATCH: New Movie Documents Epic WRC Battle Of The 80's Between Lancia And Audi

The epic battle between Lancia and Audi in the 1983 World Rally Championship has been immortalized in a new film, proving that car and movie lovers have never had it better. The battle between the scrappy Italian team and the mighty German factory operation is one of the best underdog stories ever, right up there with Brawn's Formula 1 championship, which also found its way to the screen as a four-part documentary hosted by Keanu Reeves.



This new film, called Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia, is scheduled to premiere in 2024 and stars Daniel Bruhl and Riccardo Scamarcio as the two team bosses. Throughout the trailer, you can also spot several racing icons depicted by actors. Walter Rohrl is the most obvious, but we can also spot Stig Blomqvist, Michele Mouton, and Markku Alen.











