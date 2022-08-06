WATCH: New Orleans Police Try To Stop Dangerous Street Shows - Crowd Shows Nothing But Disrespect

Sideshows, where large groups of people gather to watch and cheer on drivers participating in illegal performance driving maneuvers, remain a problem for many cities. Now, the city of New Orleans is seeing a rise in the practice, also called “pop up shows”, and it’s searching for solutions. New videos emerging from the city show some of the boldest behavior we’ve seen from crowds at these side shows.

On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference condemning the practice. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that four different locations in the city had stunt shows take place on Sunday, June 5th. He noted that individuals were involved in bold and brazen behavior.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neutral Ground News (@neutralgroundnews)



