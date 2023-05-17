WATCH: New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Caught Circling Nurburgring

Development of the facelifted Porsche Taycan range is continuing a pace. While the Taycan sedan, Cross Turismo, and a new mystery variant were spotted before, it's time for the wagon - or Sport Turismo model - to undertake public testing. Even better, the long-roof model was caught stretching its legs at the Nurburgring for some stealthy, hot laps, courtesy of CarSpyMedia.

As expected, the facelifted Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo will adopt the subtle updates on the sedan and Cross Turismo we've seen before. The updated headlight clusters are prominent, particularly the four bars of daytime running lights. This reflects the ones seen on the refreshed Cayenne SUV.





