WATCH: New Silverado EV Pickup To Inherit Hummer's 4 Wheel Steering

Chevrolet has given us the first indications of what its upcoming Silverado EV’s wheels will look like, and boy will they be big. At 24-inches, the new truck may make donks look more reasonable. The company also revealed in a video that, like the Hummer EV, the Silverado EV will get four-wheel steering. The technology can make a big truck’s turning circle tighter by turning the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the fronts. It can also make the vehicle more stable on the highway by turning all four wheels in the same direction when you’re, say, changing lanes. The company also claims it gives a vehicle “great trailering dynamics.”







