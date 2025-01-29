WATCH: New Tesla's Are Driving Themselves Around The Factory

Tesla isn’t a stranger to controversy. Thanks in no small part to its outspoken CEO, the American electric vehicle got into its fair share of trouble because of its advanced driving assistance systems, which are called Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and Autopilot. That’s despite neither of them being considered Level 3 systems on the SAE’s Levels of Automation Chart.
For several years, Elon Musk has been promising Tesla EVs would soon drive themselves everywhere, a promise that culminated with the debut of the Robotaxi–a two-seater without a steering wheel and pedals that was designed to be bought by anyone but is not yet on sale.
Read Article