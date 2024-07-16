WATCH: New Toyota Seat To Massage Inner Muscles And Pelvic Region

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro has fancy IsoDynamic performance seats that can be adjusted with a hand pump, but they pale in comparison to a new seat that is under development. So what makes it so special? The promise of exercise just by sitting.

While that’s every couch potato’s dream, Toyota says their specially designed seat has three support posts. One of the posts is shorter than the other two, so the entire seat tilts slightly when used. If that wasn’t odd enough, the “three supports revolve, constantly changing the tilt direction 360 degrees.”









