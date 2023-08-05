WATCH: New York City Is Finding Many Of It's Garages Can't Handle New SUV And EV Weight

As New York City cracks down on structurally deficient parking garages in the wake of a deadly collapse in lower Manhattan last month, part of a garage near Times Square has been partially vacated after inspectors uncovered a slew of safety problems.

Four floors of a 9-story commercial parking garage on West 40th Street are now off limits, considered too dangerous after Department of Buildings inspectors found structural problems that worried them.

The partial vacate order issued last week means the parking garage is still open and drivers can still park their cars, just on other floors.





