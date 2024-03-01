WATCH: New York Police Now Think Fatal Expedition Crash On New Years Day Was Intentional

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:23:46 AM

Views : 522 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Authorities are searching for answers following an apparent attack that resulted in multiple fatalities as well as numerous injuries in Rochester, New York.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 am on New Year’s Day as roughly 1,000 people were leaving a concert at Kodak Center. As the streets were packed, a Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander that was exiting a parking lot.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the force of the impact caused the two vehicles to “go through” a group of pedestrians, which were in a crosswalk, before hitting two other vehicles. A “large” fire then erupted and took nearly an hour to extinguish.





Read Article


WATCH: New York Police Now Think Fatal Expedition Crash On New Years Day Was Intentional

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)