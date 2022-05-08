WATCH: Nico Roseberg Picks Up His Brand New 2000HP Rimac Nevera

There are a few things car enthusiasts with deep pockets can get excited about, and one of them is the Rimac Nevera. Unveiled four years ago, the debut model Rimac C-Two Concept transformed into the Nevera – the fastest accelerating production car globally churning out 1,914 PS (1,888 HP). Limited to only 150 units, this hypercar costs a staggering €2 million ($2.045 million). Former Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg recently took possession of his unit at the Rimac headquarters in Zagreb.







