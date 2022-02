While the internet likes to make jokes about Ford Mustang drivers routinely crashing while leaving car events, the truth is that owners of all kinds of cars do the same thing. Case in point, the driver of this Nissan 350Z. This clip appears to have been filmed somewhere in the U.S. and judging by the crowds of people standing on the side of the road, we suspect it occurred at the conclusion of a car meet. Needless to say, things didn’t go well for the 350Z driver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Racing ?? (@323_1320)



Read Article