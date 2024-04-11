WATCH: Nissan Altima Loses It's Engine In Flunked IIHS Crash Testing

The Nissan Altima entered the 2025 model year in 2025, losing its VC-Turbo engine in the process. Because this generation of the Altima is close to its demise, it should come as no surprise that it's not up to snuff in terms of crashworthiness, with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety marking it down in two extremely important crash tests. First and foremost, the nonprofit organization funded in 1959 by three insurance groups rated the Altima poor in the updated side impact test, poor being the worst rating possible. Although the rear-seat dummy got away unscathed from said crash, the head of the driver struck the window sill of the driver's door hard. Furthermore, the sensors indicated poor head, neck, torso, and pelvis protection.













Read Article