WATCH: Nissan Ariya Fails To Impress In Latest IIHS Crash Testing

Based on the AmpR Medium electric vehicle platform of the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, the Nissan Ariya isn't particularly safe for the rear passengers in one crash scenario. That scenario is the 40-mph moderate overlap evaluation, for which the compact-sized utility vehicle received a marginal rating.
 
The overall rating tells half the story, though. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, rear occupant injury values indicate a high risk of injury to the passenger's chest. Be that as it may, the shoulder belt remained in the ideal position.


 


