WATCH: Nissan Dealership Accused Of Joy Riding In Customer Car - Dealer Threatens To Sue Owner For Tracking Employees

The relationship between a customer and a dealer is a very fragile thing. Every little mistake by the salespeople or the service center can damage the client’s trust, and can ultimately force him to switch to another brand. It’s probably safe to say Frank Statti, a Nissan Altima owner from Canada, won’t be buying a new Nissan in the future, or at least, he won’t be buying it from the same dealer. The backup camera of his 2017 Altima was faulty and he called the dealer, who said he needed to keep the car for a couple of days. Prior to driving the sedan to the dealer, however, he agreed to let his insurance company install a device to monitor his driving. This device also gave him access to a mobile app that tracks the car remotely and gives him information about its location.







