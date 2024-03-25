WATCH: Nissan Sentra T-Bones Cybertruck - Which One Came Out On Top?

The Tesla Cybertruck is unlikely ever to be sold in Europe or China due to its lack of concessions to pedestrian safety, but as these crash pictures prove, it can make a real mess of cars, too. Images and video footage captured in Tampa, Florida, and widely shared on social media, show the aftermath of a collision between a Cybertruck and a much smaller Nissan Sentra on S Himes Avenue. Though we don’t get to see the two vehicles making contact, it looks like one of them has run a red light, resulting in the Nissan T-boning the Tesla with fairly spectacular consequences.



