WATCH: Nissan To Launch 30 New Models In The Next Two Years - Only Half Will Be Electric

Nissan is set to debut up to 30 new models in global markets by 2026, with 16 of them featuring electrified powertrains, as revealed by CEO Makoto Uchida during the automaker’s three-year roadmap presentation on Monday. When the rollout is completed, 60 percent of Nissan’s global internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup will be refreshed, helping the company to achieve with its goal of increasing annual sales by 1 million units.

Furthermore, Nissan aims to reduce the cost of next-generation electric vehicles by 30 percent, paving the way for achieving cost parity between electric vehicles (EVs) and ICE vehicles by 2030.











