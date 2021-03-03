WATCH: Nissan Z Proto In Detail - Does It Have ANYTHING You Want?

The Nissan Z Proto is the most exciting vehicle unveiled by the Japanese automaker in recent memory and soon, it will spawn the production-ready 400Z (name unconfirmed). Before that happens, YouTuber Raiti’s Rides had the opportunity to check out the Z Proto in the flesh, providing us with an in-depth look at both the exterior and interior designs. Nissan has previously said that the Z Proto looks very similar to the production model that is being finalized and as most will agree, it’s quite a looker. Whereas the design of the current Toyota Supra is a little fussy due to all the complex lines and curves, the Z Proto is simpler but still maintains a strong connection to its predecessors.







