WATCH: Nissan Z Proto Undergoes First Photo Shoot - Is It Us, Or Will This Be Another Car That SITS On Showroom Floors?

Anticipation for the forthcoming revamp of Nissan's iconic Z line couldn't be higher. But Nissan has, thus far, largely teased the Z Proto's features, like a twin-turbo V6 paired with a manual transmission. The design, meanwhile, seems likely to change before a final production model emerges. Nissan's marketing strategy leaves a little to be desired, as well, after a recent video featuring CEO Makoto Uchida driving the Z Proto and coming away impressed. But the clip's grainy footage, lack of performance driving, and bland assurances that the car will be awesome haven't quite lived up to expectations—and will that rectangular front air intake really survive the final design phases? Well, perhaps to help render all such questions moot, Nissan has now shipped the first Z Proto to the United States where it was photographed by Hoonigan AutoFocus host Larry Chen.







