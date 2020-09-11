WATCH: Noise, Fire, Toxic Waste, And Debris Expected As Capsized Cargo Ship Full Of Hyundais Is Cut Up

For over a year now, the seabirds and dolphins that flitter and frolic about Georgia's picturesque St. Simons Sound have shared their home with an unwelcome guest: the capsized cargo ship MV Golden Ray, a 656-foot car carrier with 4,200 new Hyundais and Kias aboard that rolled over in shallow waters last September. But this week brings some good news for nature, and for fans of extremely violent, unprecedented salvage operations: our all-too-human plan to chop up the ship, cars and all, with a gigantic metal chain is finally underway.









