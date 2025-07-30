WATCH: Nurburgring Pile Up Occurs After Road Conditions Go Bad

Pour a few out as several desirable enthusiast cars all piled up over the weekend at the Nurburgring. Everything from Porsches to BMWs to GR Toyotas ate it at the end of a blind turn. And thanks to a Honda S660 equipped with a dashcam, we get a front-row look at how the whole thing unfolded. The crash happened in the transition from the Hedwig’s Hole section to the Wipperman section. As the Honda S660 driver rounds the corner, he’s met with a pile-up that extends from the far left of the road to the far right. There’s nowhere to go safely, and despite braking, he crashes anyway.













