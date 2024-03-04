WATCH! OW, SHE'S A BRICK-LOUSE! Woman SMASHING Random Luxury Cars With A BRICK In LA!

In a bizarre and alarming series of events, a woman has been caught on video smashing the windshields of multiple vehicles with a brick in two Los Angeles neighborhoods. This brazen act of vandalism has left both the public and authorities perplexed as to the motive behind these attacks. The woman, who has yet to be identified, has been seen targeting luxury cars, such as a Porsche Cayenne and a Tesla, causing significant damage and leaving car owners and onlookers baffled. The incidents have sparked a widespread discussion on social media, with many expressing concern over the safety of their neighborhoods and the mental state of the individual responsible. As the search for the brick-wielding woman continues, questions remain as to what could have driven her to such destructive behavior.









