Tesla Cybertruck’s “armor glass” has managed to stop a break-in attempt caught on camera by the vehicle’s Sentry Mode. We all laughed when Tesla had its broken window mishap at the original Cybertruck unveiling in 2019.

Cybertruck is California-proof. Armored glass beats criminals trying their best to break in – even when jumping on the roof. @Tesla @cybertruck @elonmusk @teslaownersSV @oaklandpoliceca



Don’t mess with Cybertruck. ?? pic.twitter.com/S8Wt1tCcNC — Arash Malek (@MinimalDuck) February 26, 2024

The incident involved Elon Musk asking Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a steel ball at the Cybertruck’s back window in an attempt to demonstrate what they called “armor glass”.



