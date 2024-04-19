WATCH: Oakland Sideshow Ends With Cars Ablaze, Gunshots And Arrests

Over the past weekend, Oakland saw a rash of illegal sideshows, where drivers performed dangerous stunts and crowds set cars ablaze. Police responded by dispatching a large contingent of officers at the scene to disrupt the gatherings in a peaceful manner. However, locals are calling for more action to curb this dangerous trend among young people.

The sideshow activity reportedly began around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, occurring in at least five major Oakland intersections. Videos depict modified cars taking over the streets and executing donuts, surrounded by large crowds of spectators.











