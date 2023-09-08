WATCH: Off Road Madness - Porsche 911 Dakar Vs Lamborghini Sterrato Battle It Out In A Drag Race

Agent009 submitted on 8/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:48 AM

Views : 320 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

They’re the craziest crossovers you can buy, but which is the quickest? That’s what Carwow set out to discover when it lined up a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato against its VW Group cousin, the Porsche 911 Dakar.
 
Yes, both cars were conceived with loose surfaces in mind, and what we’d love to see someone pit them against each other on a dirt course. But in truth, most of these high-rise supercars are destined to spend their lives on asphalt, so a straight-up drag race is still a valid test.
 




Read Article


WATCH: Off Road Madness - Porsche 911 Dakar Vs Lamborghini Sterrato Battle It Out In A Drag Race

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)