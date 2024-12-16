WATCH: Off Road Testers Jam Up A GMC Hummer Ev So Bad They Had To Call GM And Ask What To Do

The GMC Hummer EV, be it a pickup truck or SUV, was born with a silver spoon. It has everything to be an off-roader. However, a team of off-road experts got stuck while driving on rough terrain. They called GM and asked them what to do. It turned out they were doing it all wrong.

The GMC Hummer EV checks all the right boxes in terms of off-roading. It elevates approximately 6 inches (152 millimeters) when the Extract Mode is engaged, sitting at 15.9 inches (403.8 millimeters) from the ground. It has the UltraVision, a system that integrates 18 cameras (front and rear are waterproof) to put everything the environment has to hide into the driver's field of vision.

It sports a front electronic locking differential, the so-called eLocker, and a rear virtual locking differential. The pickup truck rides on 18-inch aluminum wheels with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires that glue it to rough surfaces, helping the boxy, bold brute to move forward.





