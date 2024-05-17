WATCH: Ohio Police Embark On Wild Chase With Teens In A Stolen Hyundai

Short of jumping off of a bridge this chase has just about everything one could imagine. The vehicle is an allegedly stolen Hyundai sedan and the departments chasing it are from Columbus and Whitehall Ohio. Over the course of about five minutes they smash the fleeing sedan, hit a parked truck, nearly crash into each other, and somehow finally get their suspects. From the moment the dashcams are rolling the crashes begin. An officer in what appears to be a Ford Explorer tries to cut off the Hyundai coming his way. The policeman goes as far as to ram the sedan as it passes by. As he turns around another SUV cruiser attempts to hit the car but misses and the chase is on.













Read Article