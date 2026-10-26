WATCH: Old Designs Can't Keep Up - 2026 Volkswagen Jetta Struggles With New IIHS Crash Standards

As you're well aware, the A7-generation Jetta is getting on a bit. Introduced for the 2019 model year in the US market, Volkswagen's compact sedan has racked up two "good" ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for its performance in the small and moderate overlap crash tests.

The updated moderate overlap test recreates a frontal collision in which part of the Jetta's front end strikes a barrier. Both the structure and safety cell earn "good" marks, and so do the driver's chest, head and neck, thigh, and hip protection, along with the driver's restraint performance. Only the leg and foot protection slips to "acceptable," which isn't bad at all for a design this old.











