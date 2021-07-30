WATCH: Old Range Rover Becomes A U-Boat And Survives

Watching a truck ford through water is always cool; it's sort of amazing not to see it just float away. Wading through three feet of water, of course, is one thing, and driving through water deeper than your vehicle is tall is a whole 'nother ballgame, which is why I'm entranced with this video of an old Ranger Rover doing just that. This takes place in a video posted to Instagram, which depicts what appears to be a later five-door Range Rover Classic with a snorkel so tall it probably violates several FAA regulations. The reason for this height becomes apparent when its driver simply barrels into the body of water, obviously caring more about being on the other side than having a soggy seat.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acapella (@acapella_2.0)



