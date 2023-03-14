WATCH: Older Mini Cooper JCW Unleashes On The Autobahn - How Fast Did It Go?

The Mini Cooper John Cooper Works is a snappy hot hatchback, but it's not generally associated with flat-out speed. The version featured in this new AutoTopNL video is from 2016, packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 228 horsepower in stock trim. But it seems this particular JCW isn't stock, as the video mentions a total output of 290 hp. And every bit is used in this top-speed autobahn run.

 
We're treated to four distinct sprints in this five-minute clip, but we're immediately aware that this isn't a stock Mini JCW. The angry exhaust note is very noticeable from the interior, and the JCW's trademark burbles and pops are even more prevalent here. Furthermore, it eventually exceeds its official top speed of 149 mph, though it takes a while to get there. We'll discuss that in a bit.


