WATCH: One Day After Volkswagen Brings Back Buttons For Safety Volvo Announces The Elimination Of Them In New EX90

While some automakers are moving back to using buttons, Volvo isn't one of them. The upcoming Volvo EX90 flagship SUV will prioritize touchscreen controls above traditional interfaces in much the same way Tesla and Rivian have done as of late. In a video posted to YouTube, Thomas Stovicek, head of user experience at Volvo, explained the company's ethos regarding the new vehicle's interior. The idea is to reduce information overload on the driver when out on the road. The design intends to offer "complexity made simple" by offering up all the functionality the driver needs without being intrusive.







Read Article