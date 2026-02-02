WATCH: Only Four Cars Have Aced The IIHS New Whiplash Testing

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has started testing how cars prevent neck and back injuries caused by rear-end crashes to make our cars ever safer. However, of all the 18 small SUVs tested, only four passed the test with a “good” rating. The Ford Bronco Sport was rated poor.

The new test evaluates how the vehicle’s systems prevent neck injuries, the most frequently reported injury in auto insurance claims in the United States, as reported by IIHS President David Harkey. The test will force automakers to improve their seats and head restraints in order to achieve a better score for improved protection.

The newly developed test evaluates the head and spine support, the interaction of the head with the head restraint, and how well the seat manages the energy transferred to the occupant’s body.





