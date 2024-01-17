WATCH: Only In California - Police Chase With Prius Ends With One Injured

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:28 AM

Views : 372 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

On Thursday, January 11th, the Torrance Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected carjacker. When they caught up to the suspect they struck the vehicle he was driving and sent it sliding into a 66-year-old female bystander. Remarkably, she walked away from the incident without life-threatening injuries and police ended up also getting their suspect.

The Torrance PD in California initially responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center where they believed a carjacker to be. Four minutes after they rolled up a call came in about another carjacking in the same area. Police located the vehicle in question, a silver Toyota Prius, and gave chase.




Read Article


WATCH: Only In California - Police Chase With Prius Ends With One Injured

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)