WATCH: Only In California - Police Chase With Prius Ends With One Injured

On Thursday, January 11th, the Torrance Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected carjacker. When they caught up to the suspect they struck the vehicle he was driving and sent it sliding into a 66-year-old female bystander. Remarkably, she walked away from the incident without life-threatening injuries and police ended up also getting their suspect.



The Torrance PD in California initially responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center where they believed a carjacker to be. Four minutes after they rolled up a call came in about another carjacking in the same area. Police located the vehicle in question, a silver Toyota Prius, and gave chase.









