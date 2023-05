Scary footage has captured the moment that the driver of a C6 Chevrolet Corvette lost control of the powerful sports car and slammed into a crowd of spectators at a car event somewhere in the United States.

Limited details about the event in question are known, including precisely where it occurred. From what we can gather from this video, a handful of cars were drifting around a large tarmacked area while hundreds of bystanders cheered them on.